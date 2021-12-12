THIS Rs 1 note is selling for Rs 7 lakh, check how you can sell it too

New Delhi: Collectors of old notes and coins are making decent money by selling their collectable currencies. Buyers online are apparently ready to pay good money for rare coins and notes. In one such case, a special Rs Rs 1 note is selling for lakhs online.

If you got hold of the note, you can also earn up to Rs 7 lakh by simply selling it online right from the comfort of your home. The Indian government had stopped the printing of this special Rs 1 note 26 years ago.

While the government started reprinting Rs 1 note in India again in 2015, the special Rs 1 note that we’re talking about actually dates back pre-Independence. What makes this Rs 1 note special is the fact that it’s the sole note with the signature of the then-governor, JW Kelly. The note was actually published by British India in 1935.

Other special Rs 1 notes are also providing decent returns to collectors. For instance, a rupee note printed in 1966 is selling for Rs 45 while a 1957 note is also available for Rs 57.

How to sell old notes online?

Owners of old and collectable notes and coins can list their currencies on online classified portals to make money in no time. One such platform where you can sell rare currencies is OLX.com.

First-time users of OLX will have to create their accounts while repetitive users can simply log in to their accounts. After signing up or logging in, you need to create a listing for the currency you want to sell. Also Read: Centre unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget: Report

Once your listing is live, interested buyers will start contacting you to buy the note or coin on sale. You can negotiate with the buyer to sell your collectable currency completely online. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Centre to release 10th instalment soon; here’s how to check name in beneficiary list

Live TV

#mute