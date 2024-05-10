Thomas Cook India Launches Digital Service TCPay For International Money Transfers

New Delhi: Omnichannel forex services company Thomas Cook India on Friday announced the launch of TCPay, a new digital service that brings ease and efficiency to international money transfers.

"Traditionally, sending money abroad was considered an arduous process, that involved visits to branches, cumbersome paperwork and limited operating hours. Recognising the challenges, Thomas Cook has introduced TCPay that offers multiple benefits to transform the way individuals transfer funds. The simple digital platform coupled with Thomas Cook’s recently launched Video KYC process, empowers customers with paperless transfers from the comfort and convenience of their home," the company said in a release.

The company highlights following benefits or advantages of TCPay

· Convenience of 24X7 access

· Paperless transfers

· Simple & Seamless digital interface, across Thomas Cook’s Digital Tools: FXNOW (B2C app), Portal; Call Center for assistance

· Video KYC - seamless digital process for convenient, safe and quick transactions

"The TCPay commitment will ensure smooth and seamless outward remittances for individuals and businesses, as well as facilitate digitization of the remittance process combined our additional digital services like Video KYC verification option," Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said.