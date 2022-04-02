Want to change photo in Aadhaar card? Check steps to update photograph in simple steps

New Delhi: Do you want to change photo in your Aadhaar card? If yes, then you should know that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to update the photo on their Aadhaar card by following simple steps. UIDAI also allows cardholders to change other details such as name, address, phone number, and e-mail, among others, on the Aadhaar card by either visiting the official UIDAI portal or a nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

So, if you applied for an Aadhaar card, you can easily update photo on your Aadhaar by visiting your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre, but only after taking an appointment either online or offline. UIDIA doesn’t allow cardholders to change photo in Aadhaar card online.

Cardholders are required to keep the details on their Aadhaar card updated in order to receive the benefits under various state-sponsored schemes. Several private and government agencies also require updated Aadhaar cards for offering services to their customers.

Here’s How to Change Photo in Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Take an appointment to update the photo in Aadhaar card either from the official UIDIA portal or by visiting a nearby enrollment centre.

Step 2: On the day of the appointment, you will be asked to fill up a form. You will need to enter the details on the form before submitting it to an executive at Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 3: The officer at the centre will verify biometric details. You don’t have to submit any other documents for changing photo on your Aadhaar card.

Step 4: The executive will then take a new photograph for your Aadhaar card.

Step 5: You will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 to make changes to your Aadhaar card.

Step 6: You will receive an acknowledgement slip that will have an update request number (URN) to track the status of your Aadhaar card photo change application.

Step 7: The new photo on Aadhaar Card will updated within 90 days, post which you can download a digital copy of the document from the official UIDAI website or can order a PVC copy.

