New Delhi: Nowadays, in a busy life schedule, it is impossible to say when and where a large sum of money is required. At that point, we are unsure where to borrow money that we can easily obtain and that we will be able to repay. Find out how to obtain a loan with minimal risk by continue reading.

In fact, if you have a life insurance policy with any company, you can borrow a loan against it. You must approach any non-banking financial company (NBFC) or bank for this. You will then be easily approved for a loan against the policy at a low-interest rate. (Also Read: ATTENTION! 5 big changes in September 2022 that will directly impact your finances)

Rate of Interest:

The amount of interest to be paid on the insurance policy loan is determined by the amount of your premium and the number of installments. The interest rate will be lower if the premium and number of installments are greater. In general, interest rates on loans secured by insurance policies range between 10% and 12%. (Also Read: Unbelievable! Send e-mail without internet, here's the step-by-step guide to access Gmail offline)

Aside from that, you can obtain a loan from the company that provides the insurance policy. The loan amount is determined by that company based on the insurance premiums you have paid. You must repay the loan within the time frame specified. It has lower interest rates than the bank. If you are unable to repay the loan, it is deducted from your total premium and returned later. You can apply for a loan there if you want.

Documents required:

If you want to take out a loan against your insurance policy, you must first contact the company and provide them with your policy. After that, take the loan form from there and carefully fill it out. Fill out their form if you are applying for a loan from a bank or financial institution. After that, bring all original documents and one photocopy of each necessary document. You must also submit a canceled check with the form to receive the loan amount. After document verification, the loan is sanctioned after some time.