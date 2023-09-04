Will Salary Be Credited In Bank Account If Your PAN Card Is Inoperative?

New Delhi: The deadline to link PAN Card with Aadhaar Card was June 30, 2023, post which the financial document became inoperative for people who failed to link both the documents. This has led to a big amount of curiousity among people with inoperative PAN cards as to whether their salary will be credited if PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked.

Several experts have opined that there could be a few issues if your PAN becomes "inoperative" because it was unable to integrate with Aadhaar, however, it won't stop your salary from being credited to your bank account. An individual with a "inoperative" PAN will not be able to provide, divulge, or cite his PAN, but the salary will still be credited into his/her account because the employer is handling it and banks don't impose any restrictions on such transfers.



Aadhaar and PAN could no longer be linked after the original deadline of March 31, 2022, without paying a fine of Rs 500 until June 30, 2022. This fine was later was raised to Rs 1,000 from effective from July 1, 2022. The penalty amount is still the same even though the PAN-Aadhaar connecting deadline was once again extended from March 31 to June 30, 2023.



Direct Link Of Income Tax Website To Link PAN with Aadhaar

For linking PAN with Aadhaar, you can visit the income tax department's official website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. Thereupon you can go to the Dashboard and in Profile Section under the Link Aadhar to PAN option, click Link Aadhar.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: How To Do It?

To link your Aadhaar PAN online, follow these steps:

- Visit the official Income Tax e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in.

- Log in to the income tax portal using your login information.

- A pop-up window emerge

- If not, navigate to Profile Settings from the Menu Bar and pick the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

- A new window will appear.

- Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar details, name, and mobile number in the areas provided.

- After validating the information, select the 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details' option.

- Now click the 'Continue' button.

- A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

- Fill in the blanks on the screen and press the 'Validate' button.

- After you have paid the penalty, your PAN-Aadhaar linkage will be completed.