हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serum Institute of India

Massive fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Pune's Serum Institute of India, 10 fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra, on Thursday (January 21). At least 10 fire tenders have reached the spot so far. The fire broke out at Terminal 1 gate of the Manjari facility where the Covishield vaccine is being made. The Covishield vaccine is being used in the national inoculation drive against coronavirus.

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra, on Thursday (January 21). At least 10 fire tenders have reached the spot so far.

The fire broke out at Terminal 1 gate of the Manjari facility where the Covishield vaccine is being made. The Covishield vaccine is being used in the national inoculation drive against coronavirus.

The fire continues to rage at the fourth and fifth floors of SEZ3 building inside the Terminal Gate 1 of Serum Institute of India, Pune.

One team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has moved for the location.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Serum Institute of IndiaSIISerum Institute of India fireSII fireCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Air hostess in Pune alleges rape, assault on man she met on Tinder
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M15S

Top 50 News: Watch 50 photos of President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony