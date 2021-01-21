Massive fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Pune's Serum Institute of India, 10 fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra, on Thursday (January 21). At least 10 fire tenders have reached the spot so far.

The fire broke out at Terminal 1 gate of the Manjari facility where the Covishield vaccine is being made. The Covishield vaccine is being used in the national inoculation drive against coronavirus.

The fire continues to rage at the fourth and fifth floors of SEZ3 building inside the Terminal Gate 1 of Serum Institute of India, Pune.

One team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has moved for the location.