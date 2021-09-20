Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit leader and Chamkaur Sahib MLA, to take oath as Punjab’s 16th CM today

New Delhi: Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi is slated to take oath as Punjab`s 16th Chief Minister at 11 AM on Monday (September 20, 2021). The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh. Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next Chief Minister following Captain Amarinder Singh`s resignation.

Addressing media after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Channi said, “We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony will take place at 11 am tomorrow (Monday)."

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi congratulated Channi. "Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," Gandhi wrote.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu called Channi's selection "historic" which will be written in "golden letters".

Channi’s name as the next Punjab CM came a few hours after reports of another outgoing minister - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa replacing Captain were rife. After Channi was confirmed as Singh's successor, Randhawa said, "I welcome the decision of the party high command."

Captain Amarinder Singh had on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Channi a three-time MLA from Rupnagar`s Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab`s first Dalit Chief Minister. Channi was Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh`s cabinet.

According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term. He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007.

He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017. In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab.

