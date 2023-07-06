No Alliance With SAD(B), BJP To Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Polls In Punjab Alone

Amritsar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab unit in-charge Vijay Rupani on Thursday ruled out the possibility of an alliance in the state for Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "In the upcoming 2024 elections the BJP will contest the election under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP will form a government in Delhi (Centre) for the third time and in Punjab also BJP will fight elections alone and perform well in the 13 parliamentary constituencies..." Rupani said when asked about the rumours of joining hands with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for Lok Sabha elections.

Questioned about the possibility of an alliance between SAD and BJP, he said, "It is up to you to interpret my statement." When asked about making Sunil Jakhar as President of the Punjab unit, he said that the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to make Sunil Jakhar the president.

"I believe that he is a big leader and the people of Punjab believe in him. He and his father have served the country. Punjab needs such a leader," he said.



Earlier on July 4, BJP made appointed Sunil Jakhar as president of the Punjab unit.

Earlier in 2020, Akali Dal broke its ties with BJP following the massive protests against three central farm laws, which were later withdrawn by the government.