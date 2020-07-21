Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce results 2020 shortly, check pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com

New Delhi: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will most likely declare the Punjab Board class 12 results 2020 at 11 am on Tuesday (July 20). The Punjab Board class 12 results 2020 will be announced at the board’s official website - pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board will not conduct any press conference to announce class 12 results. The decision was taken taking note of the situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Punjab PSEB Class 12 result was been delayed due to technical issues. It was supposed to be declared at 4 pm on July 20.

Click here for Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 results 2020 live updates

The board earlier cancelled the pending class 12 exams. For the cancelled papers, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the exams conducted already. The students will get the marks on the basis of the performance on their best three subjects.

Notably, the Punjab Board has also changed the passing criteria; now, students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in the theory section to get a pass certificate.

How Can You Check Punjab Board class 12 results 2020

Students can also check their results on other websites: results.gov.in, school.careers360.com, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. The students who appeared for this examination should follow the steps given below to check their results:

1. Students should first visit the PSEB's official website pseb.ac.in

2. Students should click on the result link on the website's homepage

3. They should enter their required details

4. Ensure that details match the information provided on the PSEB 12th admit card

5. Students can now view their result and download a copy their result for future reference

In 2019, 86.41% of students had passed PSEB 12th examination and the pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers.

Earlier, the Punjab School Education Board had decided to evaluate the PSEB 12th result on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.