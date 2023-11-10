NEW DELHI: In a scathing rebuke, the Supreme Court on Friday slammed Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for withholding approval on bills passed by the elected government, raising concerns about the democratic process in the state. The apex court, in response to a petition by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, expressed grave concerns, stating, "You're playing with fire. How can the governor say this...these are bills passed by elected members...Will we continue to be a parliamentary democracy? This is a very serious matter."

What's The Matter?

The petition by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab highlighted the delay by Governor Purohit in granting his assent to four bills passed by the assembly in June, along with three money bills awaiting his recommendation.

On Monday, the Supreme Court gave Governor Purohit a deadline to indicate the action taken on the seven pending bills by Friday. The court emphasized that governors should not wait for a court petition before taking action. Purohit's response is eagerly awaited.

Governor Vs Punjab Government

The ongoing feud between Governor Purohit and the AAP government has added a contentious layer to the situation. The approval of two bills on November 1 followed a letter from Purohit to Mann, indicating a merit-based examination before allowing proposed laws to be tabled.

Consent For Pending Bills

While Purohit granted approval to the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, he withheld approval for three money bills. These include the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In a letter on October 19, Governor Purohit contested the legality of the October 20-21 session, describing it as "bound to be illegal" and branding any business conducted during it as "unlawful." The Punjab government had truncated the two-day session on October 20.

As the Supreme Court closely monitors the unfolding events, the delay in the approval of crucial bills raises questions about the democratic process and the role of governors in upholding the principles of a parliamentary democracy. The state awaits Governor Purohit's response amid heightened tensions between the executive and the governor's office.