CM Jai Ram Thakur seeks railway network expansion in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and requested that the Bhanupali-Bilaspur segment of the train network be expanded.

Accompanying Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Thakur demanded to speed up the Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line to be completed soon. He also sought extension of the lineup to Leh as it is essential from the strategic point of view. He apprised that the survey on the line was over and urged for further action in this matter.

Thakur also requested starting work on the Baddi-Chandigarh railway line as land acquisition work on the Himachal Pradesh has been done. This would help connect with the Baddi-Amritsar-Kolkata corridor and boost industrial activities in the industrial belt of the state, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister also requested a survey on the Jagadhari-Paonta Sahib line that would help connect Kala Amb industrial area with the Baddi-Amritsar-Kolkata corridor. He urged the Union minister to upgrade the British-era Kalka-Shimla track as the train's speed is slow and demanded new coaches as present ones are old.

He suggested introducing the state-of-art train on the Kalka-Shimla route to boost tourism and showcase the state's heritage to attract more tourists.

The Railways Minister assured the Chief Minister of enhancing funds for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur line for its speedy completion. Thakur, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, also urged early action on the Una-Hamirpur railway line.

With inputs from IANS

