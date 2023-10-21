trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678025
Confirmed Train Ticket For Diwali, Chhath Puja Assured; Railways Announces 82 Festive Special Trains; Check Route, Time, Running Dates Here

Sharing the list of trains and their details, the Northern Railways said that the special trains will help in clearing the extra rush of passengers. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 08:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Seeing the festive rush ahead of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath puja, the Indian Railways has announced to run a total of 82 special trains to facilitate the movement of passengers from Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities to states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Sharing the list of trains and their details, the Northern Railways said that the special trains will help in clearing the extra rush of passengers. It's notable that trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are running at full capacity with people failing to find confirmed tickets. On many routes, even waiting tickets are not available. 

According to the list released by railways, the festive trains will connect cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bhatinda, Guwahati and other key cities to Patna, Gaya, Jayanagar, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Saharasa, Siwan, Firozpur, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Gorakhpur among other towns.

Watch Train Time, Route, Dates, Full List Below:

The Indian Railways shared the list on its Twitter handle asking the passengers to contact rail madad helpline 139 for informations related to arrival and departure of trains.

While the festival of lights Deepawali will be celebrated on November 10 this year, the revered Chhath Puja will be held from November 16 onwards. During the festive seasons, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh witness a rush of extra passengers every year as people return to their hometowns to celebrate the grand festivals and meet their loved ones. 

