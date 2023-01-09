Delhi cold wave: Over 500 trains delayed, cancelled in 2 days due to very dense fog

While Indian Railways on Sunday said foggy weather has affected the movement of over 480 trains, on Monday (January 9), around 29 trains have been delayed by two to five hours due to foggy weather, a railway official said. "Around 335 trains have been delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather," a railway official said on Sunday (January 8). Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday even as very dense fog lowered visibility to just 25 metres, hitting road, rail and air traffic movement, officials said.

The visibility levels dropped to 25 metres at the Palam observatory, near the IGI Airport, and the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Satellite images showed a fog layer extending from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Cold wave conditions persisted in the capital for the fifth day on the trot though minimum temperatures rose marginally.

The Safdarjung observatory logged a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius as against 1.9 degrees on Sunday. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees, 3.2 degrees and 3.3 degrees.

