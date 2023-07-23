Delhi-Meerut RRTS: NCRTC To Launch RAPIDX Priority Section On August 15?

India's first Rapid Rail train, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, known as the RAPIDX will be commissioned in a few weeks time, said NCRTC Managing Director Vinay Kumar Singh recently. Only the priority section of the rapid rail transit system, which is a 17-kilometre stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be made operational, while the whole Delhi-Meerut RRTS, which is a 82 km long network, will be operational by 2025. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project's priority section has been ready to be launched for a few weeks now, but there has been no concrete info on the exact date of commissioning of the section from NCRTC.

As per various media reports, it's expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first urban rapid rail. Further, these reports suggest that he might choose August 15, 2023 as the date to flag off the project. NCRTC was seen installing tri-coloured lights on the Sahibabad train station, as per reports, hinting the possible inauguration on the Independence Day 2023.

The development is a significant breakthrough in terms of high quality transit services in the country. Speaking at a workshop on Transit Oriented Development, Singh said this is the first time that India will have fast intercity commuter trains running across the National Capital Region. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is a joint venture of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.



"We are very close to a transformational transit project very soon. The 17-kilometre priority section of the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project will be commissioned within a few weeks," Singh said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) managing director further said, "This is a significant breakthrough in terms of high quality transit services in the country. This is the first time we will have fast intercity commuter trains running across the National Capital Region."

Singh said, "By promoting transit-oriented development, we can effectively reduce urban sprawl, congestion and pollution while enhancing accessibility, affordability and the overall quality of life in urban spaces."

"I am confident that the collective wisdom and constructive discussions that will take place during this workshop will inspire a transformative change in our urban planning practices and would benefit future transit projects," Joshi said.