Delhi Metro: DMRC to begin double-line operations on Grey line section today

Beginning on Friday, the Grey Line segment between Najafgarh and Dhansa Bus Stand in the Delhi Metro will operate trains on both up and down lines with an automated signalling system, according to officials. According to a DMRC spokesperson, services on this segment had, up to now, been run manually through a single line. This new automated system on the Grey line will reduce the time and increase movement on the line. All of these changes are expected to improve passenger movement.

Sharing the update on Twitter Delhi Metro said, "Delhi Metro will be commencing the operation of Metro services between Najafgarh & Dhansa Bus Stand section of Grey Line through both Up, & Down Line movement with automated signalling system from tomorrow onwards i.e, 25th November 2022. "

"From tomorrow, services on this line will be available with a headway of 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours (from the present 12 minutes) and 12 minutes (from the present 15 minutes) during off-peak hours," a senior official said.

In addition, with the commencement of this double-line movement, the run-time on Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will also significantly decrease by nearly four minutes and will be around eight minutes.

The trials for the Grey line between Dwarka–Dhansa Bus Stand section were conducted on November 21 causing a slight delay in the metro services. Informing of the update Delhi Metro stated, "To undertake speed trials on Dwarka–Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed & overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available b/w Dwarka & Dhansa Bus Stand for 1 hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm on 22.11.2022 (Tuesday)."

