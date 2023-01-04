Delhi Metro improves connectivity to Terminal 1 IGI airport, inaugurates subway for passengers

Delhi Metro is a routine for many Delhites, as the service offers connectivity to the most extreme corners of the city, including its neighbouring cities as well. However, the connectivity to the Terminal 1 of the IGI Airport remained a distant dream. Not anymore though, as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has today inaugurated a new subway that connects the Arrival Terminal of the National Capital’s domestic airport to the Magenta line. The 130-metre-long subway is completely underground, and it was inaugurated in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A senior DMRC official said that each entry and exit of the subway has two escalators and two lifts each along with a staircase. The lifts, which have been installed in the subway for passenger movement, are more spacious than the general lifts installed in the Metro system and have a capacity of carrying about 26 people. The subway has also been decorated with attractive artwork in line with DMRC`s efforts to depict the rich heritage of the region, added the official.

Also, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday, has removed two of its employees, involved in unauthorised recharge and selling of Metro Smart Cards to people at discounted rates outside Metro premises, officials said. DMRC officials caught two employees, one from DMRC and another working as a Customer Care (CC) operator at Qutab Minar Metro station from an outsourced agency, who were engaged in the unauthorised recharge and selling of Metro Smart Cards to people on discounted rates outside Metro premises.

"Keeping in mind this incident where Metro Smart Cards were sold unauthorizedly outside Metro premises, the public is advised to always purchase the Smart Cards from Metro stations only. Delhi Metro Smart Cards are officially sold from station ticket/customer care counters," an official statement read.

With inputs from agencies.