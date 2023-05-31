topStoriesenglish2615911
Delhi Metro: Magenta Line Services Resume After Delay Due To Technical Fault

As per a report on PTI, the delay in the Delhi Metro Magenta Line was caused due to some technical issue at the Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro Station.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The train services on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro have resumed once again after brief disruption on the Wednesday morning. The services on the Magenta Line between Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida were delayed due to some technical issues, tweeted DMRC. "Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines," wrote Delhi Metro Rail Corporation earlier in the morning. 

Later, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted to alert commuters that the services have been resumed. "Normal services have resumed," tweeted DMRC after facing a delay for more than 2 hours. 

PTI quoted sources saying that the cause of the delay is some technical issue at the Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro Station.

