Indian Railways restarts services to provide bedrolls and blankets on AC coaches of trains

Indian Railways has restarted the services of providing bedrolls and blankets in the passenger trains starting today (March 10). The Railways stopped providing the services inside trains due to COVID-19. However, Railways will now resume the services of providing blankets in the AC coaches of trains.

Indian Railways earlier discontinued the service of providing linen and blanket as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 pandemic. While free bedroll was discontinued, Railways was offering disposable bedroll kit as per need basis for those willing to buy while travelling in the AC coaches of the passenger trains.

Apart from this, Railways have now simplified the process related to group ticket booking, making it very easy to book the entire train or an entire coach. Passengers can make the booking from their nearest railway station only. According to reports, to book a train on the occasion of marriage, you have to go to the IRCTC website. It is to be noted that, 30 per cent extra money is to be paid on every ticket.

The one booking the train will have to deposit a fixed amount, which will be returned on completion of your journey. Service tax, GST and other taxes will not be included in this amount.

