Delhi Metro's Silver Line To Have 14 Stops: Check List Of New Stations

Delhi Metro is undergoing Phase IV of its development. Under this phase the new Silver Line is being constructed between Aerocity to Tughlakabad as part of the priority corridors. Developed along a length of 23.622 kms, Silver Line will be the 10th line improving connectivity in the national capital. It is to be noted that the line will have 14 stations including the source and destination station. Among these, 11 stations will be underground while four stations will be elevated.

The new Silver Line of Delhi Metro will have intersections with four other lines including the Violet Line, Yellow Line, Airport Express Line, and the under construction Brown Line. The intersections will be at Tuglakabad Metro station, Chattarpur, Delhi Aerocity and Saket G-Block (on the under construction Brown Line). Furthermore, the Tughlakabad station will have depot connection with Vasant Kunj Sector-D station.

Also read: 'Death Toll Could Have Been Less': Expert Opinion On Coromandel Express Accident

Delhi Metro's Silver LIne is expected to be operational by September 2025 with 14 stops. The list of stations on the line include Delhi Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj Sector-D, Kishangarh, Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar-Tigri, Anandmayee Marg, Tughlakabad Railway Colony, Tughlakabad Station.

The construction of the Silver Line has started and the work is underway. Once completed, the the 10th metro line will help reduce traffic in the national capital by providing a convenient mode of transport.

Meanwhile, a section of an elevated viaduct on the future Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg route of Phase 4 has had its structural work finished by Delhi Metro. According to them, the corridor's Majlis Park and Bhalaswa Metro stations are connected by a 4-km-long viaduct that runs from Majlis Park to Mukarba Chowk.The structural work has been successfully finished, according to a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).