Indian Railways: Drunk Ticket Checker Urinates On Woman's Head Travelling On Akal Takht Express

In a shocking incident, a drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the Indian Railways has allegedly urinated on a woman's head travelling on the Akal Takht Express on Sunday (March 12, 2023), ANI reported, quoting a Government Railway Police (GRP) official. The woman, who hails from Amritsar, was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar, from Amritsar to Kolkata, said the GRP official.

As per the initial report, the incident happened on the Sunday midnight in the A1 coach of the Akal Takht Express which was going from Amritsar to Kolkata. The TTE was reported to be in a drunk condition and has been identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The incident happened before the train reached Lucknow, and the passengers got hold of the drunk TTE after hearing the noise from the woman. The TTE was then handed over to the GRP when the train reached the Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday (March 13, 2023). The TTE has been sent to judicial custody.

The one-off incident from the Indian Railways has come at a time when multiple urination incidents have been reported on international flights. At least a couple of incidents have come to light in the recent months, where allegedly drunk passenger urinated on their co-passenger.

In one such incident, a Mumbai-based Banker Shankar Mishra, urinated on an elderly woman while returning from New York in the Delhi bound Air India flight. He was arrested months later and was recently granted bail.

In another such incident, a student travelling on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi allegedly urinated on a co-flyer on the flight.