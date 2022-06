The dedicated police force for Indian Railways called the RPD (Railway Protection Force) has arrested more than 7,000 men for travelling in ladies coach across in India. The drive was initiated by RPF between May 3 and May 31 under the "Operation Mahila Suraksha". As per Railway rules, men can't travel on dedicated coaches for women and it's a punishable offence. Around 283 teams (covering 223 stations) of trained women officers and personnel with an average total deployment of 1,125 lady RPF personnel per day, are stationed across Indian Railways who interacted with more than 2.25 lakh women during this period and provided them end-to-end security, the Railways said in a statement.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) time and again initiates drives for catching flouters including 7,000 persons for travelling unauthorisedly in coaches reserved for women. With an objective of providing enhanced safety and security to women passengers travelling by trains for their entire journey, another countrywide initiative, "Meri Saheli" is also operational.

Also read: Deccan Queen Express: India’s first deluxe train completes 92 years of service

Train escort duties with mixed composition of male and female RPF personnel were also widely deployed during this period. Mixed escort duties have commenced few months back and are getting a positive feedback.

"To educate rail users regarding their safety and "Dos & Don'ts" during their journey, 5,742 awareness campaigns were organised. During this month-long operation, RPF personnel risking their own lives and saved the life of 10 ladies who had slipped while boarding/deboarding moving trains and were likely to get run over by moving trains," the Railways said.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute