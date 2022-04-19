Indian Railways announces online ticketing system for National Rail Museum

The Railways announced the online ticketing system for the National Rail Museum (NRM) on World Heritage Day (April 18). The tickets to NRM will now be available online with visitors booking their slots in advance through the website of the museum, said Railways.

The online ticketing system for NRM was launched by V K Tripathi, Railway Board Chairman & CEO, in presence of R N Singh, Railway Board Secretary.

The National Rail Museum represents 169 years of a rich heritage of Indian Railways. Emulating the setting of a railway yard, the outdoor gallery houses a variety of steam, diesel, and electric locomotives along with a fascinating collection of royal saloons, wagons, carriages, armoured trains, rail cars, and a turntable.

Also read: Indian Railways suffering losses in crores due to stray cattle run over incidents

Interactive displays and models exhibited inside the Indoor gallery display the remarkable stories related to early modes of transportation till date. There are a variety of rides like Joy & Toy Train ride, 3D Virtual Coach ride, and other simulator rides with steam, diesel, and electric locomotives.

NRM sees around five lakh visitors every year and showcases how Indian Railways helped in the unification and progress of India as a nation. The objective of introducing the online ticketing is to eliminate queues for the visitors which in turn aimed to reduce wait time and other benefits bringing NRM on par with Delhi's best public and private museums and galleries, the Railways said.

Visitors can also experience the train/engine simulator rides with slot booking. The customer can use multiple payment modes i.E., Credit/Debit cards, Net Banking, Wallets, UPI, etc. Counter booking is also enabled with POS machines for digital payments, it said.

The QR code-enabled tickets can even be scanned through the Mobile App provided to the Ticket checking staff at the different counters for facilitating the easy entry and joyful visit of visitors, it said.

“Museum remains open from Tuesday to Sunday (10:00 hours to 17:00 hours) and with the beginning of online ticketing, visitors can avail online ticket booking facilities through the website, www.Nrmindia.Org,” Railways said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute