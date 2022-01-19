हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Railways

Indian Railways cancel more than 400 trains, check the full list here before travelling

On January 19, Indian railways cancelled 400 trains including passengers, mail-express. Check the status of your train before you leave.

Indian Railways cancel more than 400 trains, check the full list here before travelling
Image for representation

If you're about to travel today, you should know the status of your train before you leave home as Indian Railways cancelled 400 trains that includes several passengers and mail express. As per officials, the Railways has taken this decision due to weather conditions, ongoing repairs and several other reasons in different zones of railways across the nation. The official website of The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) of Railways has released the list of cancelled trains.

Tags:
RailwaysTrainCancelled TrainIndian Railways
