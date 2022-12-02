Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains on December 2; check full list here

Nearly 208 trains have been cancelled today (December) for a variety of reasons by IRCTC, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation. 35 trains' source stations have been altered as a result of the bad weather, required track maintenance, and operational work. Indian Railways has also diverted 44 trains and rescheduled 17 trains. Indian Railways also cancelled a number of trains on December 1 for similar reasons. Therefore, before starting their own rail excursions, travellers must check the status of their trains.

Numerous states and cities are anticipated to be impacted by the changes to the train schedule. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and other states are among those that are impacted. Additionally, there has been a disruption in service on the trains that run between several cities in the state.

01620 , 01623 , 03085 , 03086 , 03369 , 03370 , 03371 , 03372 , 03592 , 03605 , 03606 , 04974 , 04975 , 05155 , 05518 , 06429 , 06430 , 06802 , 06803 , 06831 , 06836 , 06837 , 06838 , 06851 , 06852 , 06919 , 06920 , 06980 , 07321 , 07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07332 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10102 , 11124 , 11305 , 11306 , 12172 , 12190 , 12241 , 12242 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12368 , 12370 , 12505 , 12562 , 12583 , 12584 , 12874 , 12987 , 13258 , 13309 , 13343 , 13344 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14618 , 14674 , 15079 , 15080 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15622 , 15903 , 16529 , 16530 , 19614 , 20411 , 20412 , 20948 , 20949 , 22153 , 22154 , 22198 , 22421 , 22422 , 22441 , 22442 , 22453 , 22454 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36818 , 36822 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36847 , 36848 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37222 , 37245 , 37257 , 37258 , 37305 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37611 , 37614 , 37655 , 37656 , 37825 , 37840

Also read: Vande Bharat Express hits cattle again in Gujarat, fourth accident in 2 months

Travelers can also check the status of their trains on the NTES website. To get started, go to the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner. After that, a drop-down menu with several options, including trains that have been cancelled, diverted, delayed, and more, will show up.