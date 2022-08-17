Indian Railways latest news: The national transporter has silently updated the ticket booking rules on the IRCTC website under which, travellers with kids below 5 years have to pay full fare for ticket booking. Earlier, Indian Railways used to offer free tickets for kids below 5 years of age. However, by adding infant seats in the trains, Indian Railways and IRCTC has changed the booking norms. A quick check on the IRCTC website reveals that full fare has to be paid by passengers for kids between 1-5 years of age. However, in order to get free travel for kids, one has to select Berth with infant seat.

Indian Railways recently added baby berths in AC third bogie of Lucknow Mail, that received a lot of appreciation from Netizens. The railways has now implemented the system of giving seats to children below five years of age, while booking tickets on IRCTC and Railway Rersevation booths at the stations. Till now only tickets for children in the age group of 5 to 11 years were allowed.

Indian Railways ticket booking rules for kids

As the rule applies, if you are taking a full berth for the kid between 5-11 years of age, only than full fare has be paid to the Railways. If you don't take a full berth, you have to pay only half the ticket price. However, when it comes to children below 5 years, the Passenger Reservation System has not put any option of not taking a child berth after filling the names of children between the age of one to four years.

Age 0-1 years: Free of cost travel

Age 1-4 years: Free of cost for kids if you select Infant berth, else pay the full charge

Age 5-11 years: Full charge if you select the whole berth, half price if you select child seat

Age 12 years onwards: Full charge for everyone

For the same, the passengers have to book a train berth with infant seat to avail full discount on the train ticket. While Indian Railways and IRCTC have not made any formal announcement on the matter, the new ticket rules have been applied on the IRCTC's website already.