Indian Railways: Mumbai Division Earns Rs 108 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In FY2023

The Central railways have scored big earns this financial year, surpassing all the zonal railways to reach Rs 300 crore in ticket checking earnings, the official said on Tuesday. "Central Railway has achieved a landmark in ticket checking performance with earnings with over Rs 300 crore by penalizing 46.32 lakh cases in Financial Year 2022-23. This is the first time that any zonal railway has achieved this milestone," an official statement said, adding that Mumbai Division alone crossed Rs 100 crore landmark.

In the last financial year also Central Railway had earned Rs 214.41 crore and stood first amongst all zonal railways. "Mumbai Division has also crossed the Rs 100 crore landmark and earned Rs 108.25 crore from 19.57 lakh cases. Pune Division has earned Rs 24.27 crore from 3.36 lakh cases," it added.

According to the officials, Nagpur Division has earned Rs 39.70 crore from 6.16 lakh cases and Bhusawal Division has earned Rs 70.02 crore from 9.06 lakh cases. Central Railway also has the distinction of having 20 ticket checkers who have individually made receipts of more than one crore.

"To ensure comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users, Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in suburban, mail express, passenger services, and special trains across all its divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel," the official added.