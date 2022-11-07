Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 100 trains on November 7, Check full list HERE

Setting out for a train journey? Alert passengers! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cancelled over 100 trains today due to various reasons. About 137 trains have been fully cancelled, meanwhile, 24 trains were partially cancelled today due to bad weather conditions, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on tracks. The news comes a day after IRCTC cancelled 141 trains on November 6. Further, there are high chances that Indian Railways may cancel trains on November 8 too. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective train journeys.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Pathankot, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Madurai, Raipur, Bilaspur, Pratapnagar, Varanasi, Ahmedabad and many more.

Check full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on November 7:

The passengers can check their trains using the NTES website too. All you have to do is go to the website can click on the "Exceptional trains" website in the right corner. After this, you will see a drop-down menu with multiple options like cancelled trains, diverted trains, rescheduled trains, and others.

Rail passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts soon. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. Indian Railways has however, further increased the platform tickets at several stations across India.