Khajuraho

Khajuraho railway station will be developed as world class station: Ashwini Vaishnaw

“Khajuraho station would be turned into a world class station like Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Gandhinagar station in Gujarat,” Vaishnaw said.

Khajuraho railway station will be developed as world class station: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Image for representation

Khajuraho station in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as a world class station, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 16. The Vande Bharat trains will halt at this tourist place popular with national and international tourists, he further said. 

“Khajuraho station would be turned into a world class station like Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Gandhinagar station in Gujarat,” Vaishnaw said. “The railways will fund farmers for setting up solar power units. By this way they can also produce electricity. A pilot will be planned for this purpose," he added.

A video posted on twitter shows Vaishnaw visiting the Khajuraho railway station on April 15. He can be seen asking passengers for their feedback on the station.

Also read: Delhi Metro blue line: Train services to be suspended on Sunday between Rajiv Chowk-Karol Bagh

About changing the name of Dugariya to Bageshwar Dham in the Chhatarpur district, he said if the state government sends a proposal it would be renamed. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

