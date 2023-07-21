trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638573
Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways Will Run 1,200 Special Trains To Prayagraj From Across India

While over 24 crore people had taken part in the 2019 Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh administration expects around 40 crore devotees to arrive in Prayagraj for the event. 

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:05 PM IST|Source: IANS

The Indian Railways will operate 1,200 special trains for Maha Kumbh-2025 from different parts of the country to facilitate devotees wishing to attend the mega religious event. The administration expects around 40 crore devotees to arrive in Prayagraj for the event. Over 24 crore people had taken part in the 2019 Kumbh. Besides, the railways have approved Rs 837 crore for passenger convenience and construction of 19 ROBs (rail overbridge) and RUBs (rail underbridge) in the city.

Of the 19 ROBs and RUBs, work on four is almost over and will be commissioned this month itself. Work on seven is underway, while the construction of eight is yet to begin. Divisional railway manager (DRM), Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway (NCR), Himanshu Badoni, shared the report on the preparedness of NCR, North Eastern Railway (NER) and Northern Railway (NR).

Badoni said in Kumbh 2019, 800 trains, each with eight coaches, were operated. “This time each train will have 16 coaches and the number of trains has been increased. It can be increased further if needed,” he said.

The official said the trains will operate from Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Naini, Cheoki, Prayagraj Rambagh, Jhunsi, Prayagraj Sangam, Prayag and Phaphamau stations of the city.

He said the target has been fixed to complete all the railway related works by October 2024. The official added that over 15 crore people are expected to arrive in the city on the six main days by trains for which railways will be enhancing the facilities.

