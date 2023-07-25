Manipur: Inaugural Goods Train Reaches Khongsang Railway Station In Violence Hit State

The inaugural goods train reached Khongsang Railway Station in Manipur's Tamenglong district from Guwahati on Monday. In the wake of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur leading to scarcity of essential items, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in co-operation with the state's transport department on Sunday sent the first goods trains carrying essential commodities to the violence-hit northeastern state, officials said.

“Delighted to witness the momentous arrival of the inaugural goods train at Khongsang Railway Station today,” Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted. This development heralds a plethora of opportunities for the people of Manipur, promising expedited transportation of goods and essential commodities, he said.

“The seamless logistics shall undoubtedly catalyze industrial growth, augment trade and ultimately enhance the overall quality of life. Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in advancing the state's economic prospects through this monumental initiative,” the CM said.

Khongsang station was commissioned in 2022 under the Jiribam–Imphal new line project. The line was suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3. During his visit to Manipur on June 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said a temporary railway station at Khongsang would be made operational within a few days for movement of people and transportation of goods.

"A marketing inspector has been specially deputed in Imphal for the convenience of Manipur-based traders to book commodities through railways. The marketing inspector will be available round-the-clock for any queries of traders," NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said. All Manipur-based traders can book essential commodities from 6 am to 4 pm at Khongsang station daily, he added.

"Under special consideration for the state, piecemeal booking of wagons have been allowed for Manipur for the time being. Already, onions from Maharashtra, potato from West Bengal and FMCG products from Assam have been booked for the state," the CPRO said. The initiatives taken by the NFR is expected to be of big help for the people of Manipur in the prevailing scenario, he said.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several thousands were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.