Railways

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express to get Vistadome coach for panoramic view

The Shatabdi Express will be augmented with a Vistadome Coach temporarily from April 11 to May 10, currently, the Deccan Express on the Mumbai-Pune route and some other trains departing from Mumbai are being run with Vistadome coaches.

Image for representation

The Western Railway has decided to add a Vistadome carriage to the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express on an interim basis starting April 11, according to a Western Railway official. The Shatabdi Express is the Western Railway's second train to be equipped with a Vistadome carriage, and the first train from Mumbai to feature a panoramic view coach.

On the Central Railway, the Deccan Express on the Mumbai-Pune route and some other trains departing from Mumbai are being run with Vistadome coaches. As per a release issued by the Western Railway, the Vistadome coach, with large glass windows and a roof for a panoramic view, will provide an enhanced travelling experience to passengers.

The Shatabdi Express will be augmented with a Vistadome Coach temporarily from April 11 to May 10, said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway. "The Vistadome coach has large glass windows, glass roof, rotating seats and an observation lounge so that passengers can catch breathtaking views," Thakur said.

Also read: Indian Railways resume linen and bedding services on THESE 31 Trains, list here

The coach has the capacity to seat 44 passengers and can be booked at PRS counters and the IRCTC website from April 9, he said. According to Western Railway officials, the fare of the Vistadome coach will be known once the train is available for booking.

With inputs from PTI

