Mumbai Local Train Horror: Man Dies After Brutal Attack With Knife

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man was fataly attacked on a local train in Mumbai. The video of this incident has spread across social media. Dattatray Bhoir, a farmer from Sajivali village in Shahapur taluka was brutally assaulted by two passengers with a belt and a knife. The incident occurred on a local train journey between Khadavli and Vasind railway stations late at night on April 28, resulting in Bhoir succumbing to his injuries four days later.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Bhoir was accompanied by his friend Pradeep Shirose and two others. He was returning home after attending a friend’s Haldi function in Ulhasnagar. After boarding a Kasara-bound local train from Shahad station at 2:00 am, they settled in the general compartment for their journey.

Investigations into the brutal attack revealed that a misunderstanding led to the tragic events. It was reported that the victim and his friends were engaged in jovial banter, which was misinterpreted by the attackers, also present in the same compartment.

In response to the horrific incident, two suspects, identified as 40-year-old Amol Pardeshi and 21-year-old Tanji Kumar Jammuwal, were apprehended. However, the search for the remaining two perpetrators is ongoing. Charges under sections 302, 324, 337, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been levied against the accused.