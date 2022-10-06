Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway services disrupted for THIS reason
The services of the Central Railways's Mumbai Local trains have been affected as a result slow trains between Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai headed for CSMT were delayed, reports PTI.
A snag in the overhead wires on Thursday afternoon caused suburban services on the Central Railway's main line to be disrupted, according to a representative. Around 1 pm, a mechanical issue at Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai caused slow trains headed for CSMT to be delayed, according to him. One of the Central Railway officials informed that services on the line have been switched to the fast line, and restoration work is underway. As trains came to a stop, passengers exited at various locations and could be seen moving along the tracks in the direction of the next station. The 1,810 services run by Central Railway carry close to 40 lakh suburban passengers each day.
With inputs from PTI
