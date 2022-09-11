Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to conduct mega block on September 11, details here

Central Railway is conducting a mega block today, September 11 (Sunday), on its suburban sections, owing to various operational and maintenance, and engineering works. This blockade is being conducted after a week due to the Ganesh festival in India. However, in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai - Vashi segment, the Indian Railways would operate special locals. Furthermore, Transharbour line services would run between the stations of Thane and Vashi and Nerul, while Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line services would also run throughout the block time.

Updates of September 11, Mega block of Mumbai Local train:

Down (Dn) slow line services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai will be detoured to the Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund further detoured to the Dn slow line, and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes later than expected.

When leaving Thane between 10.58 am and 3.59 pm, Up Slow line services will be redistributed to the Up Fast line between Mulund and Matunga, stopping at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion. They will then be redistributed back to the Up Slow line, arriving at their destination 15 minutes later.

Both the Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm, and the Up Harbour line services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm will remain cancelled.

Both the Dn Transharbour line services heading toward Panvel and the Up Transharbour line services heading toward Thane departing from Panvel from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.