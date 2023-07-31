Not Just Saffron Colour, Upcoming Vande Bharat Express Trains To Get These 10 Changes

The Vande Bharat Express is the pet transportation project of the current BJP-led government of India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating all 25 Vande Bharat train operation till date. These semi-high-speed trains operated by the Indian Railways cover 24 states and Union Territories across India. Recently Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways visited the Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai to inspect the newer version of the Vande train. To everyone's surprise, he revealed that the upcoming new rakes of the train will get Saffron-Grey theme, "inspired by the National Flag."

The Saffron Vande Bharat will replace the current White/ Blue theme of the current trains and is expected to be launched with the 28th Vande Bharat train, as two more rakes are already ready in the old livery. Further, the trainset wearing the colour theme is expected to be flagged off on August 15, 2023 on the occasion of the Independence Day by PM Modi.

However, the new colour scheme, is not the only change in the upcoming Vande Bharat Express. Based on the feedback from the train passengers, the ICF Chennai will make some changes, from functional to aesthetics to improve the travel experience of those travelling in the new Vande Bharat Express. Here are 10 important changes in the new Vande Bharat Express train:



Vande Bharat Express: Improvements

1) The driver desk to get the Uniform coloured theme in the Driving Trailer Coaches for better visibility and aesthetics

2) Interchange of emergency stop push button in driver control panel for easy access to loco pilot

3) Improved upper trim panel for better aesthetics and firmness of the panel in coaches

4) Modified panels of single piece construction of FRP panels to improve aesthetics inside the coaches

5) Improved air tightness for better air conditioning with insulation over panels

6) Improved aerosol based fire detection and suppression system inside the coaches

7) Standardized colours for toilet panels with similar colours

8) Executive Chair Car to get new 'pleasant blue' coloured seats instead of red theme

9) Increase in wash basin depth to avoid splashing of water in the lavatories

10) Increase in the seat reclining angle of all class

Vande Bharat Express: New Colour Scheme

Various media reports claim that the decision has been taken by the Indian Railways as the traditional white and blue livery of the Vande Bharat Express trains, which has been the colour of the trains since 2018 is difficult to maintain. However, neither Indian Railways nor Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed this reason for the new paint scheme. The Railway Minister said that this Saffron colour is inspired by the 'Tricolour'.

The colour scheme has a larger spread on the train, giving it a more prominent appeal as compared to the current Vande Bharat Express trains, where a blue strip runs at the side of the train. While more details on the new trains are awaited, the Railway Minister shared the pics of the trainset from the ICF, Chennai, as the train looks ready for dispatch. The pics and videos from the ICF Chennai shows the original Vande Bharat Express is standing parallel to the new Vande Bharat Express train.