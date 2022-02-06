Now dine-in at a railway coach! Railways turn an old rail coach into an eatery at Nagpur

Nagpur railway station came up with a first of its kind ‘Restaurant on wheels’ as the Nagpur division of the Central Railway zone turns an old coach into a restaurant.

Presenting to you, the first of its kind - 'Restaurant on Wheels' at Nagpur Railway Station. Enjoy a unique dining experience, inside a railway coach in Nagpur brought to you by @RailMinIndia Don't forget to share your photos when you visit it the next time.#IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/QvO2oJ9PHl — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) February 3, 2022

The new concept has taken across social media platforms and netizens seem to like the idea. Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways tweeted about the new concept. “Presenting to you, the first of its kind - 'Restaurant on Wheels' at Nagpur Railway Station. Enjoy a unique dining experience, inside a railway coach in Nagpur brought to you by @RailMinIndia. Don't forget to share your photos when you visit it the next time,” read the tweet.

Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division said, "We had floated tenders to develop an old coach into a restaurant. It is being operated by Haldiram’s. I hope people like it. We will open such restaurants in other districts also if it gets a good response."

"The concept is NFR (non-fare revenue) in which you can monetize the assets or commercially utilize the assets. Hence we developed a coach into a restaurant," she added. Speaking on the difficulties faced in setting up this unique restaurant, Khare said that it was a difficult task to get the coach on the road from the tracks.

"The process took time as there was a second wave and the third wave of Covid-19. However, we hope that the people like our idea," she stated. Meanwhile, the customers visiting the restaurant praised this unique concept of an eatery inside a coach."We are liking it. It's a new concept. It gives a feeling like we are having a meal in Maharaja Express," said Sunil Agarwal, a customer.

"This is a beautiful concept. Everything from food to beverages is available here. It feels like a three-star or five-star restaurant. I am feeling elated after coming here," said another customer Rizwan Khan.

