Passenger train collides with locomotive rail in Spain; 22 injured

22 people were hospitalised after a regional passenger train and a locomotive train collided head-on in northeastern Spain, officials reported on June 13. The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition.

The collision occurred late Sunday (June 12) near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train. Spain's Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation.

Traffic on the line remained interrupted June 13.

