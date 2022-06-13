हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railways

Passenger train collides with locomotive rail in Spain; 22 injured

A regional passenger train and a locomotive train collided head-on in northeastern Spain leaving 22 people severly injured, reports AP. 

Passenger train collides with locomotive rail in Spain; 22 injured
Image for representation

22 people were hospitalised after a regional passenger train and a locomotive train collided head-on in northeastern Spain, officials reported on June 13. The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition.

The collision occurred late Sunday (June 12) near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train. Spain's Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation.

Also read: Indian Railways increases train coaches to meet the passenger demand; check list HERE

Traffic on the line remained interrupted June 13. 

(With inputs from AP)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RailwaysTrain crashSpainPassenger train
Next
Story

Indian Railways increases train coaches to meet the passenger demand; check list HERE

Must Watch

PT3M25S

PM Modi is Dhritarashtra of Kaliyuga, says Tauqeer Raza Khan