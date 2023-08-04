PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of 508 Railway Stations Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country on August 6 via video conferencing. This is part of the Amrit Bharat station scheme, which was launched by the Centre to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country.

The 508 stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crore. Master plans are being prepared for the development of these stations as ‘City Centres’, with proper integration of both sides of the city.

Also read: Not Just Saffron Colour, Upcoming Vande Bharat Express Trains To Get These 10 Changes



The 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; 49 in Bihar; 44 in Maharashtra; 37 in West Bengal; 34 in Madhya Pradesh; 32 in Assam; 25 in Odisha; 22 in Punjab; 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana; 20 in Jharkhand; 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; 15 in Haryana; 13 in Karnataka, among others.

The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well designed signage for guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture, official sources said.