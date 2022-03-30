हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Konkan railways

PM Narendra Modi applauds Konkan Railway for reaching 100 per cent electrification

The greetings came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the electrification of the 741 km network has been completed for which the foundation stone was laid in November 2015.

PM Narendra Modi applauds Konkan Railway for reaching 100 per cent electrification
Image for representation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Konkan Railway on reaching 100 per cent electrification, calling the feat a new milestone in sustainable development. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to the entire Konkan Railway Team for the remarkable success of `Mission 100 per cent Electrification` and setting new benchmarks of sustainable development."

According to Konkan Railway, Indian Railways is on a mission mode to electrify its entire Broad-Gauge network to provide environment friendly, green and clean mode of transport to its people under the `Mission 100 per cent Electrification - moving towards net Zero Carbon Emission` plan.

The foundation stone for the electrification of the entire 741 km route work was laid in November 2015. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,287 crore. The CRS inspection of the entire Konkan Railway route has been successfully conducted in six phases starting from March 2020.

Also read: Indian Railways' IRCTC to restart Bedroll, blanket services on THESE trains from April 1

CRS inspection of the last section between Ratnagiri and Thivim was carried out on March 24, 2022, and authorisation was obtained on March 28. The train operations with electric traction will be implemented on the newly electrified KR route in a phased manner.

With inputs from ANI

Konkan railways, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Konkan Railway Electrification
