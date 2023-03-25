topStoriesenglish2587718
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Whitefield-Krishnarajapura Metro Line in Bengaluru; Check Stations

The new line of Bengaluru Metro is beneficial for 5-6 lakh Bengalurians serving in technology parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals, and several Fortune 500 companies.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13.71 km long stretch, Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line, which has 12 stops. According to officials, this stretch is the eastern continuation of the Purple Line, the operational East-West Corridor, which runs from Whitefield Station to Baiyappanahalli. They added that the 13.71 km segment from K R Puram to Whitefield, which is part of a 15.81 km expansion project, was inaugurated on Saturday and that it would shorten travel time on this route by 40 percent and ease traffic congestion. It is to be noted that the project has been built with Rs 4,249 crore investment.

The new line of Bengaluru Metro is beneficial for five lakh to six lakh Bengalurians serving in information technology parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals, and several Fortune 500 companies, it was noted. This route will be operated with five trains each having six coaches bought from BEML Limited, they said adding, more trains will be kept as backup.

The 12 stations covered by the line will be: Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura, and K.R. Puram.

