Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 130 trains on October 9, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: Setting out for train journey today? Then this news is for you. Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 190 trains today on October 9, due to multiple reasons including maintenance and operational concerns. 131 trains were fully cancelled, while 59 trains were partially cancelled. Additionally, it has decided to divert 10 trains and reschedule 4 trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on October 10 as well, based on the information on the NTES website.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will have an effect on passengers travelling from cities like, Pune, Bina, Satara, Bhatinda, Pathankot, Gorakhpur, New Delhi, Vadodara, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Central, Patna Jn., Banaras, Amritsar Jn., Ghaziabad, Palwal and many more.

Here's the full list of cancelled trains of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 9:

Also read: Vande Bharat train suffers jammed wheel on Delhi-Varanasi route, passengers shifted to Shatabdi

Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains. Full list can also be checked by going to the option of the exceptional train in the upper right corner on NTES website.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. As per Railway officials, Indian Railways will initiate special train services for Diwali and Chhath Puja, like it did during Navratri and Durga Puja 2022, to manage the passenger rush and to provide travellers the comfort of travelling. Indian Railways has however, further increased the platform tickets at several stations of South India.