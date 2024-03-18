Sabarmati-Agra Express Derailment: 4 Coaches, Engine Go Off Track In Ajmer, Rajasthan

Early on Monday night in Rajasthan's Ajmer, a superfast passenger train on its way from Sabarmati to Agra derailed, causing four coaches and the engine to be affected. The track restoration work is currently underway. The train number 12548 was derailed near Home Signal at Madar village near Ajmer.

Incident Details

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Western Railway, Captain. Shashi Kiran said: "Today at around 01: 04 am, train number 12548, Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near Ajmer. The engine and four general coaches derailed. No casualties or injuries were reported."

आज दिनांक 18.03.2024 को 01.04 बजे अजमेर के पास मदार में होम सिगनल के पास गाड़ी संख्या 12548, साबरमती-आगरा कैंट का‌ अवपथन (डिरेलमेंट) हुआ है जिसके कारण इंजन और चार जनरल कोच पटरी से उतर गए हैं। इसमें किसी प्रकार की जन हानि नहीं हुई है। रेलवे द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए… — North Western Railway (@NWRailways) March 17, 2024

The rescue teams, comprising the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), along with the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) and senior officials, are at the scene. They are working diligently to reposition the derailed coaches and the engine back onto the tracks.

"Taking immediate action, the Railway officers and employees started the track of restoration work. Track restoration work is being done and the down track has been fitted. Six train services were also affected. We are making an action plan so that incidents like these are not reported again." the CPRO further said.

A help desk has been set up by the railways at Ajmer station and helpline number 0145-2429642 has been issued.

Due to the accident, rail operations are disrupted on the Marwar to Jaipur line. Train No. 19736 from Marwar to Jaipur is cancelled. Additionally, Train No. 12915 from Sabarmati to Delhi and Train No. 17020 from Hyderabad to Hisar have been diverted. The exact details regarding the incident and the impact on other train services are currently pending.