Vande Bharat Express To Get New Orange-Grey Paint, Replace White-Blue Colour: Here's Why?

As per various social media reports, the upcoming Vande Bharat Express trains will get a new Orange-Dark Grey paint scheme as against the current generation of semi-high speed trains with white-blue livery. A purported photograph of the new Vande Bharat Express donning the new colour scheme is making rounds of the internet. The reports claim that the decision has been taken by the Indian Railways as the traditional white and blue colour scheme of the Vande Bharat Express trains, which has been the colour of the trains since 2018 is difficult to maintain.

Moreover, as seen in the video, the colour scheme has a larger spread on the train, giving it a more prominent appeal as compared to the current Vande Bharat Express trains. While more details on the new trains are awaited, the trainset seen in the social media posts is ready for dispatch. Which means, Indian Railways can launch the new semi-high speed trains anytime soon.

The pics and videos are from a yard, where the original Vande Bharat Express can also be seen standing parallel to the new Vande Bharat Express train. A lot of people are seen using their phones to click photos and videos, one of whom shared this pic and video on social media platforms. Having said that, the authenticity of the social media posts can't be ascertained. While it doesn't seem like an edited pic/ video, it can be special train also to commemorate some occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two Vande Bharat Express trains from the Gorakhpur Railway Station, during his Uttar Pradesh visit. While one train runs on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow route, the other runs on Jodhpur-Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) route.

The inauguration of these two routes takes the total tally of Vande Bharat Express trains in India to 25 routes, with 50 up and down trains operational. Recently, in a first for the Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamplapati Railway Station in Bhopal, during his Madhya Pradesh visit.

These semi-high-speed trains cover 24 states and Union Territories across India. Among these, Delhi and Mumbai have the maximum number of services provided by the indigenously developed advanced trains. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, all three states got their second Vande Bharat train.