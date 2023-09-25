trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666854
Watch: New And Old Vande Bharat Express Cross Paths For The First Time On Parallel Tracks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains and among them was India's first orange-grey painted VB Train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in India, increasing the total tally of semi-high speed trains from 25 to 34. Among these 9 trains, is the India's first saffron-grey coloured Vande Bharat Express, a new colour theme that will eventually replace the current blue-white livery on VB trains. Now, in an interesting video shared by Ministry of Railways on X.com (formerly Twitter), the new and old Vande Bharat Express trains can be seen crossing each other at a full speed in Kerala, the southern state where the new train is launched. Mini

The video captioned, "Synergetic Meeting: Two #VandeBharatExpress trains from Kerala gracefully cross paths on parallel tracks", shows the old Vande Bharat Express crossing the new saffron coloured Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off on Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central route by PM Modi on September 24, 2023 virtually. Not only the colour scheme, the new Vande Bharat Express now gets as many as 25 upgrades when compared to current-gen Vande Bharat Express trains. 

Vande Bharat Express: Orange-Grey Colour

The Indian Railways will replace the white and blue livery of the Vande Bharat Express trains, which has been the colour of the trains since 2018 with new orange-grey livery. Various reports suggests that the action has been taken as the white colour is difficult to maintain. However, neither Indian Railways nor Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed this reason for the new paint scheme.

The Railway Minister said that this Saffron colour is inspired by the 'Tricolour'. The colour scheme has a larger spread on the train, giving it a more prominent appeal as compared to the current Vande Bharat Express trains, where a blue strip runs at the side of the train.

