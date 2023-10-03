trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670190
NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT

Watch: Union Minister Shares Video Of '14-Minute Miracle' Cleaning For Vande Bharat Train

The video showcases the '14-minute miracle' cleaning announced by the government for cleaning of Vande Bharat Express trains operating on various routes in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Union Minister Shares Video Of '14-Minute Miracle' Cleaning For Vande Bharat Train Image for representation

Vande Bharat trains will now be cleaned in 14 minutes following the announcement of a '14-minute miracle' by the Indian government. The Indian Railways is rolling out the new cleanliness program with the aim of quickly cleaning the premium trains at their destinations. The scheme started on October 1 as a part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at the Delhi Cantt Railway Station and will be followed for the Vande Bharat trains throughout the country.

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandraekhar, recently shared the video of the 14-minute cleaning in the Vande Bharat trains via his X (formerly Twitter) account. Sharing the video, he called the initiative a "brilliant showcase" of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (the cleaning campaign for India.) He added, "Kudos to hardwork and dedication of Vande Veers – the team of Railway staff who carried out the task (sic)."

Also read: Conspiracy To Derail Vande Bharat In Rajasthan? Miscreants Place Stones, Metal On Track

The project is modeled after the quick cleaning techniques used in Japan's bullet trains, which can be completed in 7 minutes. High-ranking officials in the Ministry of Railways informed news agency ANI that a procedure that used to take three to four hours will now be completed in less than 15 minutes.

As evident from the video and as per announcement earlier, to ensure swachhata, the process includes sending employees into coaches to dry and wet mop the interiors and exteriors of the vehicles as well as to collect garbage bags and dispose of waste in an appropriate manner.

It is noteworthy that in January of this year, Railways Minister Vaishnaw had suggested a change in the manner India's luxury trains are cleaned. As soon as it is effective and completely operational, the Railways intend to spread the same effective cleaning technique to all trains.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train