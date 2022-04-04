IAF's UAV crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, no casualties reported

JAIPUR: In an unpleasant development, an Unmanned Aeriel Vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near a residential area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. According to initial reports, the UAV fell near Amar Shaheed Sagarmal Gopa Colony in Jaisalmer city.

"An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force crashed today during a sortie in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The cause of the crash to be ascertained through an inquiry," government officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

However, there are no reports of any casualties due to the incident yet.

