'No Factional Feud, We Are All United': Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Will Sweep Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Jaipur: Dismissing rumours of a factional feud within the Congress ranks in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi, alongside Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leader Sachin Pilot, asserted unity and optimism for the upcoming high-stakes assembly polls in the state.

'Not Just Seen Together, But They Stand United': Rahul

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi emphasized, "We are not only seen together but we are also united. We will be together, and Congress will sweep the elections here and win." This statement aimed to dispel reports speculating internal conflicts within the party. Rahul Gandhi was earlier spotted with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Churu, Rahul said that PM Modi asked people to clang the utensils when people were dying of the Covid-19 disease. "Narendra Modi had said - if black money is not erased, hang me...During Corona, Narendra Modi told you - to turn on your mobile phone torches, and clang utensils. People were dying across the country, there was no oxygen or medicines. Narendra Modi came and said that COVID is here, people are dying, clang your utensils now," he said.

"On the other hand, there was the Bhilwara model. Utensils were being clanged here and food packet was being distributed to houses in Rajasthan; medicines were being distributed and patients were being saved. Why? Because we run a government of the poor, farmers and workers," said the Congress Wayanad MP

"Congress party's work is to transfer money into the pockets of the poor. They transfer money into the pockets of Adani," he said while slamming the PM over the implementation of GST and demonetisation.

Later in Nohar, Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi said, "I said in Parliament that caste census should be conducted in the country. I want to ask what is the population of OBCs in this country. No one can tell. Because there is a reason, there is a conspiracy, they do not want to tell you about your real population. The OBC population in this country is at least 50%..."

Amid the ongoing campaign for the upcoming assembly polls, the trio's display of unity sought to quell concerns of a renewed clash between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Meanwhile, Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal reinforced party unity, refuting claims of disunity. He stated, "Our party remains united as before. All our leaders are standing together and fighting with the common aim of ensuring the BJP's defeat and returning to power in Rajasthan."

BJP Obsessed With Gandhi Parivaar: Gehlot

On November 15, the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot posted on X " Together we are winning again", the post included a picture of Ashok Gehlot sitting in a meeting with Congress General Secretary in charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa and senior Rajasthan Congress leaders Jitender Singh and Sachin Pilot. The post was re-posted by Sachin Pilot on his timeline.

CM Ashok Gehlot also responded to BJP's targeting of the Gandhi family, questioning the saffron party's fixation. He remarked, "For 30 years, this family has lived without any position, they are just managing the Congress party... This means that this family has the highest credibility in the country."

"Why does this cause so much anguish to the BJP, why does it bother them? ... Why do they target them, they should target us, we work in the field...? Why are they afraid of them? This means that this family has the highest credibility in the country..." Ashok Gehlot added.

Rajasthan Looking For A Change: PM

In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally, claimed a shift in the state's political winds. He asserted, "The entire state of Rajasthan is saying this, the Congress is exiting the state, and the BJP government is coming." Modi's remarks highlighted the BJP's ambition for a significant electoral impact.

Rajasthan is gearing up for assembly polls on November 25, with results expected on December 3. In the 2018 elections, Congress secured 99 seats, challenging the BJP's 2013 dominance with 163 seats. Gehlot assumed office with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. The current political landscape sets the stage for a fierce electoral contest in the coming weeks.