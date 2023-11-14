Rajasthan Assembly Polls: Wife Vs Husband, Niece Vs Uncle, Family Members Pitted Against Each Other In 4 Seats

JAIPUR: The high-stakes assembly election in Rajasthan is witnessing a fierce electoral battle between close family members and relatives, who have been pitted against each other in four seats. These include a husband contesting against his wife and nieces up against their uncles. Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies in the state will be held on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Danta Ramgarh

In the electoral arena of Danta Ramgarh, familial ties are put to the test as Rita Chaudhary, representing the Jannayak Janta Party, contests against her husband, Virendra Chaudhary, the incumbent Congress MLA. Despite a history of allegiance to the Congress, Rita's divergence to the JJP earlier this year has added an intriguing twist to the political landscape. With a focus on issues like women empowerment and access to clean water, Rita expresses confidence in her ability to secure victory, emphasizing the desire for change among the electorate.

Dholpur

Dholpur witnesses a unique electoral clash where Shobharani Kushwah, who previously clinched victory as a BJP candidate in 2018, faces off against her brother-in-law, Shivcharan Kushwah, now representing the BJP. The dynamics of family relationships take a backseat as both candidates assert their commitment to their respective political parties. Shobharani, expelled by the BJP last year, has found a new home in the Congress, further intensifying the familial political drama.

Nagaur: Jyoti Mirdha Vs Harendra Mirdha

In Nagaur, the political landscape is coloured by familial discord as Jyoti Mirdha, once a Congress MP, now represents the BJP, while her uncle, Harendra Mirdha, contests on the Congress ticket. This family rift adds a layer of complexity to the electoral battle, showcasing the divergence in political affiliations within the same kin.

Khetri: Gurjar Family Feud

The Gurjar family of Khetri, Jhunjhunu district, exemplifies a unique intra-family political struggle. Dharampal Gurjar, along with his brother Dataram Gurjar, competes for a BJP ticket. However, the family dynamic takes an unexpected turn as Dataram's daughter, Manisha Gurjar, rebels against the BJP's choice and joins the Congress, becoming the party's candidate for the seat. The electoral clash within the Gurjar family highlights the intricate interplay of politics and kinship.

Congress Vs BJP In Rajasthan

As Rajasthan gears up for the assembly polls on November 25, the political landscape is marked by intense rivalries between the Congress and the BJP. With 1875 candidates, including 183 women and 1,692 men, in the fray, the state, presently under Congress rule, becomes a crucial battleground for the BJP. The outcome of this familial political saga will unfold on December 3, as the state braces for the counting of votes. The BJP's strategic manoeuvres in Rajasthan align with its broader electoral strategy, evident in its recent release of the Sankalp Patra for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.