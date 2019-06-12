close

Ranthambore National Park

Watch: Tigress protects her cub in Ranthambore National park

This fascinating wildlife moment was captured by tourists on a safari at the Ranthambore National Park.   

Watch: Tigress protects her cub in Ranthambore National park

JAIPUR: The battle hymn of a tiger mother is not unknown to mankind. A glimpse of this fierce love and protection was recently witnessed by tourists in Ranthambore National park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

The 3.32-minute-long video shows a tigress smartly trying to save her cub by from a predatory tiger roaming around. The mother makes an intelligent effort to save by hiding her young one in the water.

Watch the video:

This fascinating wildlife moment was reportedly captured by tourists on a safari at the Ranthambore National Park.

Ranthambore wildlife sanctuary is known for its Bengal tigers. Over the last few years, there has been a decline in the tiger population in the national park due to poaching and other reasons.

