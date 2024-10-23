Dwarka Expressway Property Prices Soar By Over 15% In Last Six Months: Report

The property prices along the Dwarka Expressway have surged by over 15% in the last six months, claimed a recent report. The report claimed that analysis of property prices from March 2024 to September 2024 showed that sectors adjacent to the Dwarka Expressway have experienced remarkable price hikes, with several surpassing a 20% increase. This surge reflects the rising demand fueled by improved connectivity and enhanced infrastructure in the region.

The report titled 'Property Pricing Report for Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway' by Geetanjali Homestate, a real estate consulting firm, highlighted a notable surge in property values since the expressway's opening. The report shows a significant average price increase of 15.86% across various sectors along the expressway, with some areas witnessing even more substantial growth.

"Sector 37 D saw a staggering 27.58% jump in prices, moving from Rs. 8,700 to Rs. 11,100 per square foot. Similarly, Sector 108 experienced a 24.22% rise, with prices increasing from Rs. 14,450 to Rs. 17,950 per square foot. Other key sectors, such as 110A and 99A, also recorded substantial growth rates of 23.78% and 19.23%, respectively," it said.

Sector-specific data further showcases the dynamic growth in the area. "In Sector 113, prices jumped by 19.77%, from Rs. 13,400 to Rs. 16,050 per square foot, while Sector 99A witnessed a price surge of 19.23%, climbing from Rs. 7,800 to Rs. 9,300 per square foot. The data clearly reflects how infrastructural developments such as the expressway are playing a pivotal role in boosting real estate values," said the report.

On average, property prices along the expressway increased from Rs. 11,240 per square foot in March 2024 to Rs. 13,023 in September 2024.

Sunil Sisodiya, Founder of Geetanjali Homestate, attributes this price escalation to multiple factors, primarily the enhanced connectivity provided by the newly operational Dwarka Expressway. "This price growth is a clear indication of the area's emerging potential. The expressway not only connects crucial points within Gurugram but also offers seamless access to Delhi and other surrounding regions. This makes it a prime location for real estate investments," said Sisodiya.

The report also predicts that Dwarka Expressway continues to attract attention and investment and property values in Gurugram are expected to maintain an upward trend, positioning the region as one of the most lucrative real estate markets in North India.